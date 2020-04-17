I-TEAM: Lack of transparency from the state as families learn about COVID-19 in facilities

Friday, April 17, 2020

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Families of loved ones at both facilities say the nursing homes did call to inform them. However, the state of South Carolina has not been as forthright with sharing information about COVID-19 in nursing homes.

Two nursing homes in Aiken confirm COVID-19 in their facilities. A patient tested positive at Anchor Health and Rehab. News 12 was told that the person is isolated and the situation is contained. A part-time worker tested positive Pepper Hill Rehab and Nursing.

Our I-TEAM found the state’s lack of transparency could be putting many at risk.

Georgia began releasing the names of nursing homes with cases of COVID-19 a few weeks ago. South Carolina, on the other hand, is one of the few states left that will not release that information. Families cannot visit their loved ones themselves right now so they’re solely reliant on what facilities will or will not tell them.

Anchor Health and Rehab sent a letter to patients’ families this week stating that a resident has the virus. And families of loved ones at Pepper Hill Rehab and Nursing got a call that a part-time employee tested positive.

The two Aiken nursing homes are keeping families and the public updated, but not all nursing homes are as transparent.

“We have families out there who are scared, anxious, frustrated, confused by the lack of transparency in trying to get information into what is going on in grandma’s nursing home," Brian Lee said.

Lee is the director of Families for Better Care - a nationwide non-profit advocacy group for seniors in nursing homes.

“I’ve seen states argue there could be HIPPA laws here that they cannot release or discuss information but that’s not the case," Lee said.

South Carolina is one of those states. South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control sent an email to the I-TEAM after we asked for the names of nursing homes with positive cases of COVID-19. DHEC refused to cite privacy concerns.

“HIPAA laws don’t really apply with providing aggregated information by name of the facility where outbreaks are occurring," Lee said.

The I-TEAM also found most states-including Georgia- believe HIPAA was designed to protect the patient, not the company. Even some companies agree. Pruitt Health - who has locations in South Carolina - is posting COVID-19 numbers at each location on its website. The public will find more here than on DHEC’s website.

“Why, why is it that these states are so bent to shrouding this information keeping it a mystery to all of us?" Lee said.

Families tell me they can only hope their loved one is in a nursing home who is keeping them informed.

The owner of Pepper Hill wants DHEC to release the names of all South Carolina nursing homes with positive COVID-19 patients. She told News 12 the part-time employee who tested positive at her facility also worked at another facility. She says there are cases of the virus at that facility but she was not made aware until the employee tested positive. So an example where sharing information could help.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.