I-TEAM: Concern increases as COVID-19 springs into local nursing homes

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Four days ago, there were no known outbreaks in any local nursing homes. But now, cases are springing up at two nursing homes, leaving families concerned about whether their loved ones are safe at all.

Two local nursing homes are battling outbreaks of COVID-19. Dozens of patients have tested positive and several have died at Windermere. At least six patients at Kentwood are positive and only one person has died.

Our I-TEAM investigates how certain nursing home workers could be spreading the virus.

Healthcare workers often find work at nursing homes through medical employment agencies. The agencies send them to facilities where they are needed. Unless a worker is tested prior to the job, there is no way of knowing if those workers are spreading the virus from nursing home to nursing home.

Augusta fire trucks sat outside of Kentwood today. And firefighters and members of Crimes against the Vulnerable and Elderly were in full protective gear to inspect Windermere on Saturday.

As the virus spreads, so will local and state agencies presence at nursing homes.

“We are extremely active in this and doing everything we can to protect the residents there because we know they are high risk of a bad infection of COVID-19 should they get it," A spokesperson from the Georgia Department of Public Health said, during a news conference.

RELATED | Two now confirmed dead from COVID-19 at CSRA nursing facility

82-year-old Barbara Roye got it. She was a resident of Windermere and passed away Sunday due to complications from the coronavirus.

“For her to be alone in her final hours is what kills me," Natalie Paine, District Attorney of Augusta, said.

Three others also died, and nearly 70 patients are positive at Windermere. Nearly 20 employees tested positive as well.

“I think it’s fair to say everyone is moving in unchartered territories right now," Paine said.

And unchartered territories bring new risks. Paine and the Department of Public Health are working to identify one of those possible risks.

“I am trying to figure out who is going from nursing home to nursing home because I haven’t been able to get a list," Paine said.

That's a scary issue -- not knowing how many of them work in other nursing homes. The Department of Public Health does have guidelines for staff who work at multiple locations. Those employees must report exposure and quarantine for 14 days.

“Assuring their staff is educated assuring their practicing proper procedures for sanitation and keeping their clients and employees safe," Chief Chris James of Augusta Fire said.

And closed visitation leaves families little choice but to trust that local and state agencies will continue to check nursing homes are protecting their loved ones.

In response to the COVID-19 outbreaks in those two nursing homes, other long-term care facilities are now prohibiting staff from working at more than one facility during the pandemic.

MORE | Officials inspect nursing home with nearly 90 cases of COVID-19

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.