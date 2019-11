Friday, Nov. 15, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Interstate 520 is back open after a rollover accident caused it to be closed for a brief period Friday morning.

The accident happened in the westbound lane of I-520 near Deans Bridge Road.

GDOT says three vehicles were involved.

No word on any injuries.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.