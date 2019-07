Friday, July 12, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County deputies now know who was driving a black car that was caught on video repeatedly cutting off another car this week.

The incident happened along I-20, and was recorded by a nearby driver.

We're told the driver has been tracked down, and deputies gave him a citation for aggressive driving.

News 12 will continue to bring the latest in this developing story.

