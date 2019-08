Monday, Aug. 12, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- If you're driving on I-20 this week you could run into some delays.

GDOT crews will be out working on the westbound side of I-20 past Exit 1. One lane will be closed on that side from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Workers will be fixing parts of the Savannah River Bridge during those closures.

