I-20 crash near Graniteville seriously injures Grovetown driver

Thursday, May 28, 2020

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Grovetown, Ga., man is in critical condition after a crash Wednesday on Interstate 20, 3 miles east of Exit 11 in South Carolina.

According to authorities, the crash occurred as Alexander Hughes, 38, of Grovetown, was driving a Ford pickup west. The pickup left the highway and overturned in the median, according to authorities.

Hughes was taken to Augusta University Medical Center with serious injuries.

There were five passengers in the truck, and a total of four people, including a toddler, were ejected, according to authorities.

The five passengers suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Hughes was cited for a child-restraint seat violation, according to authorities.

The hospital said Thursday that he was in critical condition.

MORE | 1 person dies after early morning crash in Aiken County

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

