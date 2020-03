Tuesday, March 3, 2020

(WRDW/WAGT) -- A crash along I-20 eastbound is causing some delays early Tuesday.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on I-20 eastbound at mile marker 194, just past the Belair exit.

We're told lanes are blocked there, causing backups.

It's unclear whether anyone was injured and how long cleanup will take.

