I-20 bridge and lane widening project setup to begin overnight

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A construction company will begin work zone setup activities ahead of an almost $72 million widening and bridge replacement project on Interstate 20 at the Georgia-South Carolina line.

Both east and westbound directions will reduce to a single lane at times, allowing contractors to remove existing guardrail and install concrete barriers. Equipment for clearing and grubbing work will be placed into the median as well.

This closure schedule covers possible contingencies:

• Wednesday, Dec. 11, through Thursday, Dec. 19, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

o Left or right lane or shoulder closure on I-20 eastbound from east of Riverwatch Parkway to the Georgia line

• Wednesday, Dec. 11, through Thursday, Dec. 19, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

o Left or right lane or shoulder closure on I-20 west from the state line to east of Riverwatch Parkway

The project looks to replace the existing I-20 bridge to improve safety and operations.

The replacement will provide three, 12-foot lanes in each direction with matching 12-foot inside and outside shoulders.

I-20 will be widened from four travel lanes to six from the Georgia Welcome Center to W. Martintown Road in Aiken County, S.C. The work also includes providing dual left turn lanes, a dedicated right-turn lane and the addition of a traffic signal at the intersection of W. Martintown Road and the I-20 EB off-ramp.

Both the bridge replacements and interstate widening are scheduled to open to traffic by January 22, 2022.

