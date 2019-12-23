Hwy 25 shut down for power lines down near Burke County High School

WAYNESBORO, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) -- Highway 25 is shut down in both directions near Burke County High School, where power lines are down.

Burke County deputies are asking people to avoid the area of Highway 25, also known as Burke Veterans Parkway, until they are able to clean up the downed power lines.

Deputies say the section of Highway 25 will be closed until around 6:00pm.

Detours have been set up at Highway 24 near the Sheriff's Office, and at Liberty Street near the Walmart.

