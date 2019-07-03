Man wanted after wife killed and left on highway

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Deputies are looking for Michael Means after his wife was found dead on the side of a highway. Murder warrants are out for his arrest.

The woman killed, Yumonica Means was found shot to death on highway 191 in Edgefield overnight. Deputies told News 12 they have kids together.

The coroner's office told News 12 she was found around Airport Road on highway 191. It's pretty much all road, a lot of greenery, farms and maybe a few houses here and there on that road. Right now, the sheriff's office is still trying to locate Michael Means who is accused of killing his wife. News 12 did talk to Captain Wash of the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office who tells us what's next in this investigation.

"We have issued an arrest warrant. Right now the main thing is get him in custody," said Wash.

Deputies believe 37-year-old Michael Means killed his wife Yumonica.

"Found a female with a gunshot wound to the head," said Wash.

A driver passing by saw the 46-year-old laying on the ground next to her car near Airport Road on highway 191.

"We don't want to divulge what is all being done but multiple agencies are working to locate him. There's been bolo's sent out multiple times on the vehicle and him," said Wash.

SLED is helping with the investigation and following leads while the Aiken County Sheriff's Office keeps checking in where Michael lives. The sheriff's office says Michael and Yumonica have a couple of kids together. Their yard is covered in playground equipment and toys.

Captain Wash says cases like this have been rare lately.

"We've seen it but it's been a while since we've seen a domestic-related homicide," said Wash.

After questioning family, investigators hope they are closing in on Michael's location.

"We have issued a warrant. We are following leads on family members. We just got some information that he may be headed to Atlanta and we're fixing to send some information to Cobb County have them check on that address," said Wash.

