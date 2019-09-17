Husband accused of killing FL family of four, dumping remains in GA

(CNN) -- A missing Florida mother and her four kids have been found dead in southeast Georgia.

Authorities believe her husband, Michael Wayne Jones, Jr., killed them, stored their bodies in his home and van for several weeks, then took the remains to Georgia.

Police say the wife's body was found in his vehicle after he got in a traffic accident in Brantley County on Sunday.

Authorities say he later led detectives to the remains of his four kids in the woods in a nearby county.

The wife, Casei Jones, was 32 and the kids ranged in age from one to 10 and were last seen about six weeks ago in the Ocala, Florida area.

Her family reported them missing Saturday night.