Hurricane evacuee who wandered away from Batesburg care center found

Batesburg-Leesville, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Hurricane Dorian evacuee with dementia who wandered from Generations in Batesburg has been found after a massive search.

The 67-year-old man was missing for about four hours. An off-duty first responder found him around 7 p.m. on Bethlehem Church Rd. off of Willis street, about 2.5 miles from Generations. The first responder notified a search team that was looking for the man.

Teams from the Batesburg-Leesville Police and Fire Departments, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, Lexington County Emergency Medical Services, Lexington County Fire Service, and SLED all helped in the search.

They used emergency vehicles, a Batesburg-Leesville Police drone, and a SLED helicopter to help find the missing man.

Police plan to talk to the staff at generations to prevent this from happening again. More than 60 other seniors were taking shelter at Generations in Batesburg-Leesville after being evacuated from North Charleston because of Hurricane Dorian.