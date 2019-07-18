Hundreds of tickets written across the CSRA during Operation Southern Shield

Thursday, July 18, 2019

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC at 7

(WRDW/WAGT) -- It's day four of the speeding crackdown known as Operation Southern Shield. Officers have already handed out hundreds of tickets.

Today, troopers gathered to talk about the numbers and why they're doing this. In Richmond County, the sheriff's office says they've written more tickets this year than they did last year. In just three days, Georgia State Patrol has written almost 3,000 of them.

Officers on both sides of the river agree this operation has saved lives. They may be wearing different uniforms, but they have one message.

Cynthia Eunice says she's seen a noticeable difference out on the roads this week.

“There has been an increase of police presence on the street and it was really good to see," said Eunice.

Georgia and South Carolina are part in Operation Southern Shield for the third year. The goal is to crack down on speeding with the hopes of saving lives.

“Speed slows down your reaction time, and not only that if you're traveling too closely then you can't stop when you need to stop, you cannot stop when you have things happen unexpectedly, so the best thing to do is drive the posted speed limit and then you don't have to worry about Operation Southern Shield," said Maurice Raines, a Georgia State Patrol.

Statewide this week, Georgia State Patrol has written 12,000 tickets for speeding. Locally, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office has written almost 200, which is more than they wrote this time last year.

“We're hitting the major roadways I-20, I-520, and Mike Padgett, Peach Orchard Road, Deans Bridge, and Gordon Highway that's your state routes and your interstates, to put it mildly," said Lt. Scott Redmon, RCSO.

On the other side of the river, North Augusta Public Safety has handed out more than 50 speeding tickets and 43 for not wearing seatbelts. Drivers like Cynthia are glad to see it.

“Thank the police for being out there to help keep us safe," said Eunice.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says in the last two years, Operation Southern Shield has decreased fatalities by 9% during this week. It goes on until Sunday so if you're driving around this weekend, remember to slow down.

