Hundreds of people gathered in Waynesboro to honor the life of Ahmaud Arbery.

Saturday, May 16, 2020

WAYNESBORO, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- More than 200 people came out to Waynesboro to honor 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.

The community came together to walk for justice and stand in unity.

Waynesboro Mayor Greg Carswell, also joined the walk.

They were hoping for change and supporting one of their very own, Wanda Cooper, Ahmaud's mother.

For Ahmaud's family, it's been a nightmare they can't wake up from,

but the support from the Waynesboro community, makes it a little easier.

"Especially being that Ahmaud's mother is from here, we are supporting her and standing with her, said Ashley Morgan Jr.

Supporters say seeing all genders and races come together spoke volumes.

" I couldn't have done it without you, thank you," said Wanda Cooper.

They say the way to promoting change is by standing together.