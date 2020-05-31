Hundreds marched down Washington Road in unity chanting, "WE can't breathe"

Sunday, May 31, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- After a weekend of violent protests across the nation, Augusta came together in a peaceful way to protest the killing of George Floyd.

Hundreds of people marched down Washington Road in unity Sunday afternoon. People held signs that read "Am I next?", "No justice, no peace" and "WE can't breathe".

Protestors were joined by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, who walked with the crowd and helped direct traffic.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree spoke before the march thanking the crowds for their peaceful protest on Saturday afternoon along Wrightsboro Road. He also told protestors that they had the Sheriff's Office support and pleaded for peace.

The march started at the Hooters on Washington Road and extended to Eisenhower Drive.

Protestors stopped at each intersection, forming a circle for a moment of reflection. People driving nearby honked their cars in support for the crowds.

This is the third protest we've seen in the City of Augusta. All three were peaceful.

