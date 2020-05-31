Hundreds gathered on Washington Road to stand for justice

Sunday, May 31, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- It was the second day of protests in the city for George Floyd, who died while being arrested by Minneapolis police one week ago.

Hundreds of people took to Washington road marching, chanting, and speaking for justice.

For some people, it was much more than just a walk for justice.

Hundreds of people marched down Washington Road hoping for change and pleading for unity.

""We got to do better, and we've got to be heard," said a protester.

"We can't be quiet on this every single one of you has to have a voice on this."

As they marched down the street drivers beeped in support, and some even fist bumped people passing by.

Richmond County deputies blocked traffic at each intersection as protesters got down on one knee.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree says they community has their full support.

"One of the things we were looking forward to is making sure everyone is safe," said Sheriff Roundtree.

"They just want to have their message heard, and we are glad we can help them do it in a safe manner."

No matter the race, age, or gender, they say together they stand united.

Sheriff Roundtree says as long as people can come together in a peaceful manner, they will be there for support every day.