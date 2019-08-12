Human remains found near Briar Creek in Burke County

Monday, August 12, 2019

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A pair of fishermen made a discovery that has the Burke County Sheriff's Office and the GBI Crime Lab investigating.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to the 4700 block of Story Mill Road in reference to possible human remains being found.

Upon arrival, deputies met the two fisherman who said they located a skull and bones near the Briar Creek Bridge.

The remains were collected and taken to the GBI Crime Lab for testing.

The investigation is in its early stages and still ongoing.

