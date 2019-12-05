Human remains found by hunter in Burnettown, officials say

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables says his office is trying to get DNA from human remains found in late October.

Ables says those remains were located in the Burnettown. Police there say a hunter located them.

Since then, the remains were sent to the crime lab for testing.

If DNA is found, then the coroner's office will try to identify the remains.

The Burnettown Police Department says this case remains under investigation.

