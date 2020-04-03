How will Columbia County residents cope with shelter-in-place order?

Friday, April 3, 2020

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Things are changing in Columbia County, where commissioners say the state's new anti-coronavirus measures supersede the county's.

"Today is the first day of the stay-at-home order," county Chairman Doug Duncan said on Friday. "There are a lot of changes that are going to take some getting used to. You can see just in this parking lot. People are supposed to be staying at home, but there are still a lot of cars here.

"Shelter in the home as much as you can. Please don't get out. We can all get past this and succeed together but everybody has to take individual responsibility for themselves," he said.

Columbia County officials say Gov. Brian Kemp's shelter-in-place executive order supersedes the county's order.

This means parks that were previously closed under Columbia County orders will actually open back up.

People must social distance, but exercise is OK.

The order also halts code enforcement officials' duty of checking in on reported businesses.

And it forces certain non-essential businesses that have been open to close.

"The governor's order specifically says the state should have responsibility to enforce this order," Columbia County Administrator Scott Johnson said. "It also specifically says the county does not have the power to do that."

The power now lies in state agencies' hands and -- according to a new executive order -- local sheriffs and deputies who will patrol and check in on complaints.

Anyone not following the rules can receive a warning and run the risk of being charged with a misdemeanor.

For local businesses, figuring out the changes day by day is challenging.

"We're trying to set up our curbside pickup," said John Grimes, store manager at HoneyBaked Ham. "We're gearing up for our Easter."

"And we'll give an opportunity for cars to drive up, take their order, go inside, grab their order and bring out the food."

But from now until April 13 -- though we're separated -- we're separated together.

The governor’s shelter-in-place hotline is 1-844-442-2681.

