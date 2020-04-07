How to send a free eGreeting to someone at University Hospital

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- You can send some words of cheer or encouragement to a friend or loved one at University Hospital or even thank a staff member with a free eGreeting.

To send an eGreeting, type in your personal message at https://www.universityhealth.org/egreetings. The hospital staff will then deliver the eGreeting to your friend or family member staying with us or to a caregiver.

Remember that:

• The content of your eGreeting is not confidential and will be seen by a member of the hospital staff. Please do not include confidential or sensitive information.

• The hospital staff will make every attempt to see that the patient receives his or her eGreeting, but in some cases, an eGreeting may be undeliverable.

• University Health Care System assumes no responsibility for the delivery of eGreetings and assumes no liability for the information contained in eGreetings.

• The information will not be used for advertising or marketing purposes.

