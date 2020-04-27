How to see today's F-16 flyover of South Carolina hospitals

Monday, April 27, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- F-16 fighter jets will fly over Aiken Regional Medical Centers and other South Carolina hospitals today to boost the morale of medical professionals on the frontline of the battle against the coronavirus.

News 12/NBC 26 will cover it with video that you'll find right here as jets from the South Carolina Air National Guard's 169th Fighter Wing participate in the mission, known as Operation American Resolve.

The pilots will fly over several hospitals across the state.

Here are the times for the flyovers:

• Aiken - Aiken Regional Medical Centers: 11:05-11:20 a.m.

• Orangeburg - Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg & Calhoun: Noon to 12:15 p.m.

• Irmo - Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge: 12:05-12:20 p.m.

• West Columbia - Lexington Medical Center: 12:10-12:25 p.m.

• Columbia - Prisma Health Baptist: 12:10-12:25 p.m.

• Columbia - Prisma Health Richland: 12:10-12:25 p.m.

• Columbia - Providence Health: 12:10-12:25 p.m.

• Columbia - Dorn VA Hospital: 12:10 p.m.-12:25 p.m.

“This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the South Carolina heroes who are working on the front lines around the clock taking care of us during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Col. Akshai Gandhi, commander of the 169th Fighter Wing.

Anyone who gets video or photos of the F-16s flying overhead are encouraged to post on social media using the hashtags #AirForceSalutes and #AFFlyover.

