How to score tickets to Tyler Perry's Madea Farewell Play tour in Augusta

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Tyler Perry is bringing back Madea for one last tour, and the last stop is at the James Brown Arena in Augusta.

But how do you score tickets to what's probably going to be one of the hottest tickets in town in recent memory?

The tour is set to stop in Augusta on Feb. 15 and 16 for three shows at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets for the event are set to go on sale Monday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. at the SRP Box Office, AECTix.com, or by calling 877-428-4849.

"Madea’s family is uniting to celebrate the graduation of her great grandson, and as expected, in any family affair, tensions will rise. Her granddaughter, Darlene, will have to face her own demons in seeing her ex-husband, William, while Darlene’s children, Malik and Tiffany, must figure out how to handle their parents. If that isn’t enough, there’s an even bigger secret looming over the family, of which Darlene may not recover. It is up to Madea and some crowd favorites— among them, Aunt Bam, Brown, and Cora—to see their family through what is sure to be a turbulent time filled with fun, laughter, and perhaps even some tears," a synopsis of the play said.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.