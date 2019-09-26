How to save a life: North Augusta student makes CPR training his mission

Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019

News 12 This Morning

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- When it comes to saving a life, every second counts. The last thing you want to do is second guess yourself.​

"Put your heel of the hand right on the breast bone. It doesn't matter which hand you use."

Brayden Poorvin is still in high school.​ he's a senior at North Augusta High School, and he's a CPR instructor on a mission.

"It's my last year at North Augusta. I wanted to do something that will make a difference in the community before I go," Brayden told News 12.

Brayden is teaming up with paramedics at Gold Cross and teaching his entire senior class CPR. He's even offering them the chance to get certified.

"You kind of have to gauge the interest. So talking to my friends and people in my class saying, 'hey are you CPR certified, would you be interested in doing it?' I get nothing but positive feedback. Everybody seems pretty excited about it."

They're splitting up the training in three blocks, and they're bringing the training right to their classroom.

"It'll feel good knowing that we have an entire class, that's gonna be over 300 people, that know how to save a life if they need to."

It's a skill that could change, and save someone's life.

Here at News 12, we have a goal of getting 12,026 people trained in hands-only CPR in a year.

