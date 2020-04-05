How to make a cloth face mask out of household items

Sunday, April 5, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that people should wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

The includes grocery stores and pharmacies or other areas of significant community-based transmission.

The new recommendation comes in light of new data about how COVID-19 spreads. Officials say this is to protect people around you if you are infected but do not have symptoms.

Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.

Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. They say those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders.

Cloth face coverings should—

-fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face.

-be secured with ties or ear loops.

-include multiple layers of fabric.

-allow for breathing without restriction.

-be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.

The CDC says cloth face coverings must be washed and cleaned regularly. You can sterilize them by putting them in the washing machine.

For a tutorial on how to make your own face mask out of household items, visit

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html