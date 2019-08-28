How simply reaching out your hand can be so comforting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A heartwarming picture of a little boy in Kansas taking the hand of his classmate to comfort him went viral earlier this week.

Now we have another example of how reaching out a hand can be so comforting.

Lexington School District Three sent us a photo of a varsity football player Ke’Shoun Williams holding the hand of a little girl at Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School.

Notice above them, the words on the wall say “Play Nice. Work Hard. Stay Kind.”

“Every Friday morning during the fall, some of our student athletes help staff members at B-L primary and B-L elementary schools with the parent drop-off lines," Lexington Three’s Mackenzie Taylor explained. "They open car doors and help students safely exit their cars and proceed into the school buildings.”

Last Friday, this little girl was having first-week of school jitters.

As the tears were falling, Williams gently stepped in and offered to walk the little girl to her classroom, hand in hand.

But there’s more to the story.

Later that evening, Williams threw a touchdown pass on the first play of the game against Ridge-Spring Monetta and also caught a school-record touchdown reception for 97 yards, helping his team to win 21-0.

“This photo embodies the true essence of what it means to be a Panther and is especially significant because this year the district is celebrating its 100th graduating class,” Taylor said.

