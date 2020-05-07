How shelter in place orders could affect domestic abuse

Thursday, May 7, 2020

News 12 at 11 o'clock/NBC at 12

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Shelter in place orders forcing people to stay home has been tough financially - but its proving to be outright dangerous for some people.

It's not easy getting away from an abuser when you are ordered to shelter in place.

But now that Georgia is starting to reopen --

"Hurtful, terrifying, miserable," Aimee Hall, executive director of SafeHomes Domestic Violence Center, said.

--many victims of domestic violence are speaking up.

The National Domestic Violence hotline says they're seeing an increase in calls as more states start to lift restrictions.

"You are with your partner 24-7 like, what's your escape?" Hall explained.

"Now that things have lifted and the shelter-in-place is being lifted, we are able to now get out and about people are starting their jobs back and we have definitely seen an increase in the calls," Hall said.

Just yesterday, police responded to a domestic situation in North Augusta. Officials say two hostages were being held at gunpoint in a stand off, until the suspect killed himself. He shot his one of the hostages, Chasity Wright, four times and she is still in the hospital.

SafeHomes says the number of calls has jumped at least 20 percent and they are at full capacity in their homes, so they have now started placing families in hotels.

"We were expecting it," Hall said. "Right now, my shelter is full and we have about four different families in hotels."

Hall says if the pandemic continues and we are ordered to shelter-in-place again -- this could be a continuous cycle.

"If things start opening back up, we will see that increase, and when things start to quarantine, then we may see again."

Though the pattern may continue, SafeHomes has a message for anyone who needs help.

"We are here," Hall said.

SafeHomes says one of the main reasons victims go back to abusers is becuase of financial burderns, but they told News 12, they are working to make sure resources are available to anyone in need.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can the 24-hour crisis hotline at 706-736-2499.

Or visit SafeHomes website.

