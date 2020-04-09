How local COVID-19 survivors can help save others' lives

Thursday, April 9, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGTY) -- If you’ve suffered with COVID-19 and recovered from it, a blood donation from you could save some lives, an Augusta plasma collection group says.

The nonprofit Shepeard Community Blood Center is in need of plasma from donors who have fully recovered from a coronavirus infection. The antibodies in their plasma that can be used to treat extremely ill patients.

HELPING OUT | ‘In my blood, there may be answers,’ survivor says

Melinda Woodell at Shepeard has seen two donors so far, but is in need of more.

One of those donors was Steve Perry, a medical student at the Medical College of Georgia.

“I just hope this treatment is effective for COVID-19 patients in critical condition like some of the initial studies describe,” he said. “Several students and MCG faculty got me reading more about convalescent plasma, and Shepeard should really be proud for participating with AUMC to make it happen here.”

LEARNING MORE | For some, COVID-19 isn't the killer; their own body is.

He suggested that those who have recovered from coronavirus take advantage of the state-mandated shelter-in-place order to donate plasma.

To be eligible to donate COVID-19 convalescent plasma:

• You must have a positive test for COVID-19.

• You must be healthy and fully recovered.

• You must be able to pass a regular blood donor questionnaire and physical.

• If you have been symptom-free for less than 14 days, you will need a negative test result before donating. Shepeard can help get that test scheduled for potential donors who meet the rest of the criteria.

• If you have been symptom-free for more than 28 days, no negative test is required.

• If you have ever been pregnant, you will need to be tested for HLA before they can donate. This requires one tube of blood and the test takes about a week to get results.

For questions or to schedule a donation, call 706-737-4551. No walk-ins will be taken at the center, 1533 Wrightsboro Road.

RELATED | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.