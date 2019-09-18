How do you keep yourself safe when attempting to complete an online transaction?

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Two robbers are still on the run after Richmond County deputies say they shot at woman trying to sell them a gun.

The report says a woman was meeting with two people at the Apple Valley Park when it happened.

Richmond County deputies say crimes related to internet exchanges happen every couple of months in our area.

Sometimes, they're petty thefts, and other times, like what happened last night, they can be pretty serious.

Sgt. William McCarty with the sheriff’s office knows the way we shop has completely changed.

“This is the way that private transactions are done nowadays,” McCarty said. “It's almost exclusively online.”

McCarty says even though it provides a new level of convenience, it creates a whole new set of risks.

“They're gonna rob you at gunpoint or just take your property and run,” McCarty said.

That's why areas all over the CSRA have set up safe internet exchange zones that are monitored 24/7 by surveillance video.

McCarty says even if you can't make it to one of the safe zones, there are still some good guidelines to follow.

“Other suggested locations are gas stations that are well-lit, public places, any place that provides an environment where there are a lot of people coming or going,” McCarty said.

There’s other warning signs to look for, too.

“If the person that you're dealing with is trying to sway you into a particular location that you're not familiar with that's isolated, that should be a red flag,” McCarty said.

When in doubt, he says common sense never fails.

“But really, most importantly, if something doesn't feel right, don't do it,” McCarty said. “Your safety is not worth that $25 electronic item.”

