How do you keep yourself (and your money) safe on Black Friday?

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – With the craziness that comes with Black Friday, keeping you and your stuff safe can get tricky.

Every holiday season, there is an increase in crimes like burglary, fraud, and shoplifting.

“I feel that it is a big concern, you know,” shopper Antwon Higgins said. “We got people out here that are innocent. They don’t need to be going through that.”

Though some may have never been a victim, others have a different story to tell.

Keisha Cobbs says she left her purse on the seat of her car and someone smashed her windows to grab it.

“They immediately went and started charging on my credit cards,” Cobbs said. “They racked up some debt on my credit cards.”

So the question remaining is how do you prevent these incidents from happening? Well, it’s all about using everyday precautions when in public.

Carry very few cards if possible. Hide your bags. Simple things like that.

Also make sure of your surroundings.

