How do you empower girls ages 11 through 17? The Boys and Girls Club has found a way

Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- How do you empower girls ages 11 through 17?

Put a whole bunch of powerful women in front of them -- like a judge, a doctor, CEO, pastor, you name it.

It's part of the She-Power Leadership Academy at the Boys and Girls Club.

There are lectures and interactive sessions focusing on developing today's girls to be tomorrow's civic and business leaders, influencers, and change agents.

"On the first day, we asked the girls, ‘Why are you here?’ and most of them said, ‘Because my mom made me,” Cher Best said. “And then by the second day, we asked and they were like, ‘Because we want to be our best and grow our leadership skills,’ so the conversation has changed and the enthusiasm has changed.”

If your daughter didn’t make it out there this week, they have camps every summer called Be Your Best in several locations around the CSRA.

