How do parents tell their kids about 9/11?

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

News 12 at 5

As parents in the CSRA reflect on how they were touched by September 11, 2001, many of them also struggle to tell their kids about what happened. (Source: WRDW/WAGT)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As time goes by, more and more people do not have memories of 9/11.

As some parents in the CSRA think about where they were 18 years ago, they're also thinking about how they'll tell their little ones about the day that changed America forever.

Ivan Bolgla is retired from the Augusta Fire Department and hasn't missed the departments 9/11 Ceremony since it began. Today, he brought his two-year-old granddaughter with him.

"It's going to be tough because she obviously doesn't understand what's going on right now," he said.

According to him, getting her and other kids to understand is the only way to ensure America never forgets.

"History could repeat itself if we forget. So, the kids need to know," Bolgla said.

Leadra Collins is the mother of a 10-year-old and a seven-year-old. She hasn't told her kids yet what this day means, but tonight, she says that's going to change.

"This evening, when they get home, we're going to have the conversation of 'do you know what today is?,' she said.

She says she expects her kids to ask a lot of questions, but she says it's the perfect opportunity to talk to them about what makes America so unique.

"We should have that conversation. To take that opportunity to know what we have here in America, that some take for granted, is very important," she said. "Our freedom and our lives."

Nearly 3,000 men and women lost their lives that day. But every year, more and more people learn to remember them.

Out of the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives, about 10% of them were first responders. Therefore, parents and grandparents like Collins and Bolgla are taking this opportunity to also teach their little ones about the people who run towards danger instead of away from it.

"We lived it," said Bolgla. "Now, they see it."

