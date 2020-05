Tuesday, May 19, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta leaders today are expected to talk about closing down some streets downtown.

Officials say closing streets could help restaurants and small businesses.

They say it will let these businesses expand and serve people on the sidewalk or even the street.

We don't know yet exactly which streets or sidewalks could close.

We’ll let you know what happens, so check back here and on News 12 later today.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.