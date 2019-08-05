How can we stop more mass shootings? Two groups with nationwide ties say they have a plan

Monday, August 05, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Two groups held a discussion Monday in Aiken to hear about their efforts to stop gun violence.

These two groups actually have vigils the first and third Monday of every month in Aiken, but tonight they will hold a moment of silence for this weekend's shooting victims.

But their goal is to stop all gun violence.

“It’s not a matter of if, it’s become a matter of when,” said Emily DeGryse of Moms Demand Action.

DeGryse was in Washington DC when she got news of the shooting in El Paso on Saturday.

“The word started spreading,” DeGryse said. “It was ‘trending’ that there was a shooting in El Paso and two tables away from me were moms – leads from El Paso.”

There were no plans for the group to protest while they were in DC, but that changed in a matter of minutes.

“We cancelled our awards, got our red shirts on, and some took the metro, some ubered, I marched, a lot of other people we walked 2 and a half miles down to the White House,” DeGryse said.

Moms Demand Action is a non-partisan group, meeting with legislators and pushing for sensible gun laws.

“I mean, Friday morning here in Aiken, Roderick McMillan was shot in a drive-by,” DeGryse said.

This weekend there were three more victims of gun violence just in Aiken County. That’s what Moms Demand Action is working to stop.

“Right now, 100 people are killed every day from gun violence, so we're just trying to get the word out,” DeGryse said. “We want our children to be safe, we want our educators safe, and at this point we want our society to be safe.”

DeGryse says Moms Demand Action want to see stricter background checks when it comes to purchasing a gun.

She says they're also working with South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham on a red flag law that would give the court system the ability to take a gun out of someone's home temporarily if someone in that home is believed to be in danger.

