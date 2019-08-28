How can Augusta make the Lake Olmstead Amphitheater competitive?

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta-Richmond County Commission is discussing how to make the Lake Olmstead Amphitheater compete with places like SRP Park and the Columbia County Amphitheater.

They say it'll have to offer something the region's never seen before, and a couple different plans are on the table from $3 million to as much as $33 million.

Option A would be the minimal change. Option B would be a full conversion with some bells and whistles. Option C would be a substantial change.

A study presented in commission echoed that, citing if Augusta wants it's amphitheater to be stand-out, it needs to be competitive with its neighboring counties But Mayor Hardie Davis told commissioners the grass is not always greener on the other side of the river.

"There's a perception in our community that everything is good that is happening across the street,” Davis said.

Consultants advised the city if they're going to do the amphitheater, they've got to do it up right. They're considering following – Simsponville, Tuscaloosa, and Fulton County. Those areas that invested millions and millions into their central entertainment venue. But how much is too much?

“Well, you know, taxpayer money, so we’ve got to pull it together,” resident Kenneth Dancey said.

If you ask Dancey, his Lake Olmstead neighborhood needs all the help it can get.

"We put a lot of money into the downtown area, so we got to spread it out,” Dancey said.

Another concern is the more the city is willing to spend for the project. To break even, they'd have to price tickets for concerts, events, and parties even higher.

It’s an expensive investment that may be the major boost Augusta needs.

