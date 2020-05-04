How anyone can get a free COVID-19 test this week in Augusta

Monday, May 4, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta Fire/EMA has partnered with the Georgia Department of Public Health to offer a day of free drive-thru/walk-up coronavirus testing for the public.

Augusta Fire/EMA, DPH, and Christ Community Health medical professionals will be performing on-site testing at Fire Station 1, 1 Broad St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

To receive a free test, people should contact the Department of Public Health by calling the 311. Operators will be able to register and schedule the person’s test time.

Officials encourage people to register in advance, although it is not required. If you come without registering, you can expect to wait at least an additional 20-30 minutes minimum before being tested.

All tests will be performed on the Sibley Street side of the station. People looking to get tested for COVID-19 can either drive thru or walk up to the testing site entrance, which will be from Reynolds Street. All walks-ups will be screened prior to being tested.

“We have been working in conjunction with DPH since the start of this pandemic,” said EMA Director Christopher E. James. “This public testing site is a continuation of the joint mission of both public safety agencies to reduce the spread of the coronavirus and protect the people of Augusta.”

If you go

Free drive-thru/walk-up COVID-19 testingAugusta Fire Station 1, 1 Broad St., Augusta10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 6

