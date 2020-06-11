How Lady Antebellum's name change affects our Augusta area

Thursday, June 11, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Country group Lady Antebellum announced they are shortening their name to just 'Lady A.' While the name change is big for the group, it could have a big change here in Augusta.

Lady Antebellum dropped the full word 'antebellum' from their name after considering it tied to slavery.

Some people already called the group 'Lady A' in the first place, because it was shorter to say. But after the band announced the changes to their name, it has definitely stirred up conversations on whether or not the name of the Lady A Pavillion in Augusta should change too.

And we reached out for opinions. For some people --

"It's very upsetting to me," one Augusta resident said.

It feels like too much change.

But for others, it's one step in the right direction.

"I support their change," another resident said.

The band said in a news release that they decided on the change because 'the word refers to the period of history before the Civil War which includes slavery.' The band went on to say, "We are deeply hurt for the cause of anyone who felt unsafe ....unseen... Or unvalued."

Lady A also said in the release about why they originally named the band that, after the old antebellum house where they often shot photos.

A public relations manager in Columbia County received the news release from the band and notified commissioners. She says as of right now, there has not been a decision or a discussion about making any changes to the Lady A Pavillion.

But it's still on the field for some residents, it's -- "I won't have anything but sorrow because that is a part of America's history." -- versus -- "I think that we naturally shorten the name anyways. If they took it amongst themselves that it needs to be changed, then why not?"

If the name change does become an open discussion, there will still have to be a formal vote before deciding whether the name should change to match the band.

