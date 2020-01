Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Columbia County dispatch confirms fire rescue is on the scene of a house struck by lightning on Lamkin Road in Harlem.

The call came in at 5:27 p.m. According to dispatch, there are no injuries and the house did not catch on fire.

We are working to learn more.

