Sunday, January 5, 2020

Columbia, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Columbia County officials say there was a house fire at 280 Crown Heights Way.

The call came in at 10:15 last night, officials say it started near the rear of the structure.

Fire officials tell us the winds moved the fire very quickly, but fire crews were able to get in under control with minor damage to structures on both sides.

There were no injuries reported, and officials are still unsure of what caused the fire.