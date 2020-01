Friday, Jan. 24, 2020

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- An Aiken County home is destroyed after it broke out in flames early Friday morning.

It happened on Vella Drive, in Aiken, around 2:23 a.m.

The single-wide mobile home was a complete loss as a result of the fire.

No one was injured, but a car was also damaged in the fire. The cause is unknown at this time.

