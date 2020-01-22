House bill looks to allow women seeking abortion to turn down chance to listen to fetal heartbeat

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A House bill looks to counter Georgia's heartbeat bill that was passed and signed into law last year by Gov. Brian Kemp.

House Bill 746, which is being called the "Woman's Right to Know Act", is a bill put forth designed to allow any woman seeking an abortion to "receive or review informational materials regarding an unborn child, certify that she received or reviewed such informational materials, view the fetal image, or hear the fetal heartbeat prior to obtaining an abortion."

The bill was written by Democrat Dar'shun Kendrick of Lithonia and is being sponsored by five other Democrats.

Georgia's heartbeat law remains up-in-the-air as a federal judge blocked the law last year. A U.S. Supreme Court challenge on that ruling could be possible.

