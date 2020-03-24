Hospitals reach out for donations of supplies during pandemic.

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Local hospitals are trying to avoid supply shortages by limiting the amount used or looking for donations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Kemp has ordered $19 million in supplies to be purchased for our local hospitals back on Friday, but the timeline for receiving those supplies in Augusta is still unclear.

However, construction companies can be an ally for the medical community.

In the past week, Augusta hospitals have received donations from companies like Reeves Construction. Reeves worker, Jack Trude, helped make that happen for Augusta University.

“I’m 61 years old. I’ve had cancer twice,” Jack Trude said. “I’m at home right now because I have a weak immune system.”

Trude hasn’t gone to work at Reeves Construction because of the potential risk of contracting the virus, his age and underlying health conditions make him more susceptible to COVID 19.

Though he could not go to work, he still felt compelled to work through helping the medical community.

After seeing White House press conferences where officials urged construction companies to aid healthcare professionals by offering up their N-95 masks, Trude called his regional Reeves manager to see if they could spare supplies.

Turns out, Reeves could. The company donated 100 N-95 masks, safety glasses, and alcohol cotton swabs to AU.

“We got to protect our first line of defense and that’s people in the hospital and EMS,” Trude said.

These donations could be the lifeline for medical facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One local primary care knows firsthand of the need for more supplies. The office of Dr. Rob Lambert’s, counts themselves as fortunate to have just two N-95 masks for their nurses. They’re shortage in masks is extreme.

“We had two N-95 masks,” Lamberts said. “We’ve gone to various sources looking for them and it’s basically impossible. And obviously my need is no where near the need of the emergency room. The emergency room should be top priority.”

Major healthcare providers and emergency rooms are scaling back while encouraging continued donations from the community.

AU reports the institution is operating with enough necessary supplies right now but are only using particular gear when absolutely needed.

University Hospital told News 12, they did receive a medical supply on Monday but added, they expect a surge in cases which is why they are reaching out to businesses who can help provide critical supplies.

Doctor’s Hospital is monitoring its mask supply, it’s the main shortage at the institution.

With more shortages likely to loom across Augusta, folks like Trude say it shouldn’t take just construction companies to build communities. The 61-year-old is hoping their good deed inspires more people and companies to donate to hospitals.

“Hey this is the right thing to do...everybody needs to help out in the situation,” Trude said.

