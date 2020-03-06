Hospital center created app to monitor coronavirus cases around the world

Friday, March 6, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The number of novel coronavirus cases is changing quickly. A real-time tracking map shows us just how quickly.

The map, created by staff at Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering, follows coronavirus cases across the world.

The clickable map shows where patients have been diagnosed with coronavirus -- the more cases in a region, the larger its dot on the map

The map tracks deaths, too, in total and by city.

See the map here (mobile)

See the map here (desktop)

