Hootie & The Blowfish to release new music

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, Hootie & The Blowfish announced on Twitter that they would be releasing new music on August 8.

We haven’t said this in 14 years… New music. Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/nLiBI1ZgmV — Hootie & The Blowfish (@HootieTweets) August 7, 2019

Hootie & The Blowfish are currently visiting the last few cities of their 44-city Group Therapy Tour. The tour is set to conclude in Columbia, the place where their music and their bond all began.

In 2008 the band took a break from regular touring so the band’s lead singer, Darius Rucker, could pursue a solo career in country music.

Rucker’s venture has so far resulted in five albums, eight Number One singles and a Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance for “Wagon Wheel” in 2013.

The remaining cities and tour dates are:

August 8 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 9 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC

August 10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 16 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 17 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 18 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair

August 22 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

August 23 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

August 24 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 29 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

August 30 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

August 31 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

September 5 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

September 6 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

September 7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

September 12 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

September 13 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.