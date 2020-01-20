Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through giving back

GIRARD, GA (WRDW/WAGT)-- MLK Day is a day to remember the impact Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. made on the nation. One of his greatest teachings was to give back. So, Georgia Power and Plant Vogtle decided to come up with the Neighborhood Renewal Project.

For MLK Day, Georgia Power and Plant Vogtle team up to give back to their community. This year they helped Ms. Sally Ellison of Burke County by building her a new porch and cutting down the trees in her backyard. (Source: WRDW)

Since 2015 Georgia Power and the plant have been coming up with ways to give back to their community. Every year for MLK, they collaborate on one huge project and this year's project was for Ms. Sally Ellison.

"By doing all of this, it just brought me out of a lot of stress," said Ms. Sally.

She recently lost her husband and is taking care of her two grandsons who are STEM majors in school. Her pastor, Reverend Willie Givens, set her up with the Neighborhood Renewal Project and work commenced as soon as possible.

"It makes me feel great," said Reverend Givens, "Scripture tells us it's more blessed to give than to receive, and that's what Dr. Martin Luther King was all about."

Ms. Sally needed a new porch and her backyard had become so overgrown with trees it was hard to walk back there. At 9:00 in the morning, volunteers, family members, and neighbors all came to Ms. Sally's house to get right to work.

Buzz saws, screwdrivers, and Subway filled the work area and Ms. Sally was so grateful for everything.

"I'm just so happy," Ms. Sally said as she sighed and settled into a big grin. "Everything I needed, it's being done."

Even though it was cold, her heart was warm inside. Especially towards the person who got everything together for her, Reverend Givens who is also her relative!

"It's so much going on. It's so many beautiful things going on and I just love everybody who's helping and doing this for me."

