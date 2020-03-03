Homeless population up in Augusta, but city officials looking to start programs to help

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The homeless population in Augusta has once again gone up significantly. That's according to the latest count that the city does every year.

But city officials are taking these numbers and trying to make change in the community.

The latest numbers show Augusta has nearly 100 more homeless people than it did last year, 200 more than it did the year before that. The Housing and Development Authority says it can be attributed to a number of factors.

Steven Hall knows being homeless isn’t easy.

“It’s not good,” Hall said. “It’s not fun. I mean, it’s a real struggle looking for somewhere to be where you can be safe.”

Hall has been in at Garden City Rescue Mission for almost 2 months and is working hard to get back on his feet.

“This allows me to save money and for me to make my move back to Florida,” Hall said. “I have a chance now.”

But according to Daniel Evans with Augusta's Housing and Development Authority, the number of people like Hall is increasing.

“An astronomical increase actually this year over a couple of years ago,” Evans said.

This year's preliminary homeless count shows Augusta has at least 468 people who are considered homeless, and 287 of them are unsheltered.

“In a community our size, that is actually a relatively large number of people,” Evans said.

Evans says the increase is a combination of better reporting techniques thanks to a partnership with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office and the Marshal’s Office.

“That led to us surveying places that we would have never thought to survey before,” Evans said.

It’s also an affordable housing crisis.

“The cost of housing, both renting and home ownership, continues to climb nationwide and people's ability to earn income remains relatively flat,” Hall said.

The Housing and Development Authority is asking city leaders for up to $12 million in this next SPLOST. The goal is to build a homeless camp that would serve not only as a shelter, but also a place for job opportunities and training.

People like Steven Hall are completely in favor.

“Knowledge is everything,” Hall said. “If you don’t have the knowledge to get out of here, well, you're going to stay here. And that's not what we promote.”

