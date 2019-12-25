Homeless community finds family in each other this holiday season

Wednesday, December 25, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Men from the Garden City Rescue Mission in Augusta came together to celebrate the holidays on Wednesday.

They come from different places, and ended up here for different reasons.

"My addiction had gotten out of control," said Raymond Chamberlain, originally from Thomson. "I just checked myself in here and I've been here for three months now."

"I actually ended up here off the streets," said Terrell Cooper, originally from Augusta. "I've been homeless for a little while."

Now, they're celebrating the holidays together. They're two of about 40 men living at the rescue mission. Both men have family in the area, but they aren't able to spend the holidays with them.

"I speak with them a lot on the phone, but yea, it's kind of hard to be away from them," Chamberlain said.

"It's hard. It's tough," Cooper added.

But even though they're not spending the holidays with relatives, they're still with family.

"This is home. This is family," Cooper said. "The guys that I'm living with...it's like one whole family together."

"They are like a family to me," Chamberlain echoed. "I've gotten to know most of the men here since I've been here and it's been a real joy to me to have this, kind of like a brotherhood."

It was a holiday filled with faith, food and of course, Christmas wishes.

"I would like to eventually get a job and try to get myself back on my feet again," Chamberlain said.

"Probably get me a J-O-B," Cooper said.

Cornelia Reynolds and Phyllis Warren cooked the shelter a Christmas meal. They chose not to interview.

