Sunday, December 8, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta Fire crews are fighting flames at a home on Wylie Drive.

Fire officials tell us that the fire started at about 5:45 p.m. They say a family was cooking dinner when a grease fire started.

Officials us everyone inside the home got out safely. They're not sure the extent of the damage yet, but they say the flames reached a large part of the house.

They say the flames are now under control.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.