Holidice brings the holiday ice skating experience without the freezing cold temps

Friday, Nov. 29, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) – If you’re looking for something the whole family can do this holiday season, there’s a cool new place in Aiken to try out.

It’s called Holidice, and it’s exactly what it sounds like – only there’s no ice. This is skating in the south.

“Seventy degrees out,” Dale Chase, who is in town from Rhode Island to visit family. “We are in T-shirts, almost. I could probably be wearing shorts. And, we are skating in a park.”

Chase and his family decided to give Holidice a try.

The panels are synthetic and put together to create a fake sheet of ice.

“In the evening time, once we get the hazers going and the lights are on the rink, you can’t tell the difference,” Holidice owner Norman Dunagan said.

Dunagan wanted to create a holiday experience right in the middle of Citizens Park – even during warm weather.

The setup also includes local vendors, live music, and Christmas lights at nearby Hopeland Gardens. They are hoping to bring thousands to the area.

“Not just simply riding on the shuttle to see the lights of Hopeland Gardens,” Dunagan said. “But either adding this on to the beginning or end of the night.”

Maybe it will become a yearly Aiken tradition, but more importantly, they are hoping it brings people together.

And there’s not many places you can go to ice skate in shorts.

