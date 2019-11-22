Holiday activities are in full swing in the CSRA this weekend

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019

News 12 at 6 O'Clock

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- You may not be able to dash through the snow this weekend, but there are plenty of holiday events kicking off today, right in our back yard.

If being in the outdoors is how you find your holiday spirit, head to Evans on Ice, offering skating, hot coco, train rides and best of all, a sense of community.

"When we found out that there was no ice skating rink in Augusta anymore, it just seemed like a natural fit, and a really nice opportunity for us to give to our local community," said Mike Boerner, the founder Evans on Ice.

Evans on Ice is located at 7016 Evans Town Center Blvd Evans, GA.

It’s open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

If coordination and balance don’t fall into your holiday skill set, no worries.

Over at Lights of the South in Grovetown, you can enjoy holiday cheer while firmly on the ground, or in the back of a tractor.

New this year, all of the lights have been replaced with LED bulbs, including what they proudly call the world’s largest lit American flag.

"We want to be the Christmas family tradition for folks each year, as we have been for many years," said Mark Jackson, the manager of Lights of the South.

Lights of the South is located at 633 Louisville Rd Grovetown, GA.

It’s open every day from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. through December 30, except for Christmas day.

Once you’ve finished up your activities, it’s time to start working your way through those lists of presents, and what better place to start than the Junior League Holiday Market.

It features unique vendors from all over the Southeast, with a family friendly shopping environment.

“This is Finn, he's my 3 month old, and he has been at holiday market all week,” said Rebekah Lathan, co-chair of the market. “So, we want you to bring your kids."

The holiday market is located at the Columbia County Exhibition Center.

It’s open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. this Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

So no matter what your cup of coco is, you should have no trouble finding it in the CSRA this weekend.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.