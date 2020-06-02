People around the world unite for one cause through marches and media

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- After days of unrest around the world, and voices echoing loud through our community. The world took to social media in a blackout to pause, reflect, and learn.

"Hate comes in all colors, but so does love," Larry Fryer, founder, and CEO of Global Race Unity Inc. said. "There can be love if they're willing to do it and to hold and forgive and help one another."

It's what Reverend Fryer does best. Along with preaching, he's the founder of Global Race Unity, an organization dedicated to fighting racism.

He wrote a letter, after seeing the world's rage for George Floyd's death

"Person of every race, stand up, you have to make a difference, do things in your community together, stop being divided," he said. "Where we fail is, once this comes down, we stop. That's our problem. We wait and when it comes down and everything is alright now, we go our merry way, we can't do that!"

Over in Aiken, people are hoping to spark change.

"Now is the time to speak up, now is the time to right the wrong, it's not black versus white, it's right versus wrong and you have to stand up for what you believe in," Makenzie Johnson, organizer of the demonstration.

People of all races, ages, and professions came together for an open conversation even Aiken county deputies got involved.

"Today our goal is to come together as a community, discuss ideas, hear testimonies, and just spread awareness," Johnson said.

And whether you march, write letters or post on social media -- you're a part of a moment in history.

